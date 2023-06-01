Sao Martinho (B3:SMTO3) Price Target Increased by 10.51% to 37.53

The average one-year price target for Sao Martinho (B3:SMTO3) has been revised to 37.53 / share. This is an increase of 10.51% from the prior estimate of 33.96 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 26.26 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.84% from the latest reported closing price of 36.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sao Martinho. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTO3 is 0.19%, an increase of 22.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.41% to 22,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 22.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 2,123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 2,111K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares, representing a decrease of 85.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 30.77% over the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 16.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 11.00% over the last quarter.

