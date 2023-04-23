Sao Martinho (B3:SMTO3) Price Target Decreased by 5.58% to 33.79

The average one-year price target for Sao Martinho (B3:SMTO3) has been revised to 33.79 / share. This is an decrease of 5.58% from the prior estimate of 35.78 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.24 to a high of 43.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from the latest reported closing price of 27.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sao Martinho. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMTO3 is 0.16%, an increase of 2.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 23,444K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 3,915K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,337K shares, representing an increase of 14.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 0.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,235K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 22.28% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,193K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 2,123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GCCHX - GMO Climate Change Fund Class III holds 1,635K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,307K shares, representing an increase of 20.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMTO3 by 6.10% over the last quarter.

