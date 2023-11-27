Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes (B3:SCAR3) Price Target Decreased by 13.51% to 32.64

The average one-year price target for Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes (B3:SCAR3) has been revised to 32.64 / share. This is an decrease of 13.51% from the prior estimate of 37.74 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29.29 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.16% from the latest reported closing price of 22.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCAR3 is 0.00%, an increase of 53.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 207K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 87K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 60K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 22K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

