Sany Heavy’s Resolutions Pass with Strong Support

May 31, 2024 — 07:43 am EDT

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co (HK:0631) has released an update.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co announced that all proposed resolutions during the Annual General Meeting on May 31, 2024, were passed with overwhelming shareholder support. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, approval of dividends, and authorization of share dealings. The successful passing of these resolutions demonstrates strong confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

