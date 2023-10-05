Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings (SNYYF) Price Target Increased by 27.44% to 1.99

The average one-year price target for Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings (OTC:SNYYF) has been revised to 1.99 / share. This is an increase of 27.44% from the prior estimate of 1.56 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.72 to a high of 2.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.93% from the latest reported closing price of 1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNYYF is 0.09%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 84,915K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,437K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,404K shares, representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYYF by 2.83% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,717K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,524K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYYF by 15.26% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,491K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,130K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 5,814K shares. No change in the last quarter.

