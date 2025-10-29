Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company (SNYYF) Price Target Increased by 13.76% to 1.20

The average one-year price target for Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company (OTCPK:SNYYF) has been revised to $1.20 / share. This is an increase of 13.76% from the prior estimate of $1.06 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.94 to a high of $1.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.35% from the latest reported closing price of $0.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNYYF is 0.04%, an increase of 14.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.02% to 78,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,815K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,310K shares , representing an increase of 22.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYYF by 53.61% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,726K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,013K shares , representing an increase of 19.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYYF by 41.97% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,513K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,381K shares , representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNYYF by 27.20% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,234K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 4,208K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.