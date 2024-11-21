Sany Heavy Equipment Announces Key Shareholder Meeting

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co (HK:0631) has released an update.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co. has announced an extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 11, 2024. The meeting will seek shareholder approval for the 2024 Supplemental Master Purchase Agreement and its associated annual transaction caps. Investors in the company will be keen to see how these decisions might impact future business operations and stock performance.

