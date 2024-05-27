Sanxun Holdings Reports Preliminary Sales Data

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited (HK:6611) has released an update.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited reported unaudited operating figures for April 2024 with an aggregate contracted sales of RMB158 million, covering a gross floor area of 23,277 sq.m., and an average selling price of RMB6,805.9 per sq.m. The company cautions that these preliminary figures are subject to change and advises investors not to rely solely on this information for making investment decisions.

