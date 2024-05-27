News & Insights

Stocks

Sanxun Holdings Reports Preliminary Sales Data

May 27, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited (HK:6611) has released an update.

Sanxun Holdings Group Limited reported unaudited operating figures for April 2024 with an aggregate contracted sales of RMB158 million, covering a gross floor area of 23,277 sq.m., and an average selling price of RMB6,805.9 per sq.m. The company cautions that these preliminary figures are subject to change and advises investors not to rely solely on this information for making investment decisions.

For further insights into HK:6611 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.