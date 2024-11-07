News & Insights

Sanwa Holdings Reports Strong Growth in 2024

November 07, 2024 — 09:55 pm EST

Sanwa Holdings (JP:5929) has released an update.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation reported a significant increase in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 9.9% and a remarkable 25.9% jump in ordinary profit compared to the previous year. The company also announced an upward revision in its full-year dividend forecast to 94 yen, reflecting its strong financial position. Investors may find these results encouraging as Sanwa Holdings continues to demonstrate robust growth.

