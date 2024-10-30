Sanwa Holdings Announces Strategic Share Buyback

Sanwa Holdings (JP:5929) has released an update.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation has announced a share buyback plan to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The company plans to repurchase up to 5.13 million common shares, amounting to 15 billion yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is aimed at implementing a flexible capital policy.

For further insights into JP:5929 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.