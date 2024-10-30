News & Insights

Stocks

Sanwa Holdings Announces Strategic Share Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sanwa Holdings (JP:5929) has released an update.

Sanwa Holdings Corporation has announced a share buyback plan to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The company plans to repurchase up to 5.13 million common shares, amounting to 15 billion yen, through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This move is aimed at implementing a flexible capital policy.

For further insights into JP:5929 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SNWAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.