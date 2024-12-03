News & Insights

SANVO Fine Chemicals Welcomes New Non-Executive Director

December 03, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

SANVO Fine Chemicals Group Limited (HK:0301) has released an update.

SANVO Fine Chemicals Group Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Wang Xiaorong as a non-executive director, effective December 3, 2024. With over a decade of experience in management and a background in human resource management, Ms. Wang holds 120,000 shares in the company and will receive an annual director’s remuneration of RMB210,000. This strategic addition to the board is expected to enhance the company’s leadership and governance.

