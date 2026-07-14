Sanuwave's Preliminary Q2 Revenue Slips Year Over Year But Tops Revised Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Sanuwave Health, Inc. (SNWV) provided a preliminary revenue update for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a year-over-year revenue decline. However, the expected revenue exceeds the company's revised guidance issued on June 16, 2026.

Sanuwave Health focuses on patented, non-invasive directed-energy systems used to repair and regenerate skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $9.6 to $9.8 million, representing a decline of approximately 3% to 5% from $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Notably, on June 16, 2026, the company lowered the second-quarter revenue guidance to $8.5 - $9.5 million, down from the earlier guidance of $11.1- $11.6 million provided during first-quarter results. The revised guidance was lowered due to market disruption affecting Ultramist's capital equipment sales, according to the company.

The expected second-quarter revenue exceeds the recently updated revenue guidance. Following the news, SNWV is currently up 6.71% at $12.02.

SNWV has traded between $7.53 and $46.58 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $11.26.

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