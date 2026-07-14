BioTech
SNWV

Sanuwave's Preliminary Q2 Revenue Slips Year Over Year But Tops Revised Guidance; Stock Up

July 14, 2026 — 10:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Sanuwave Health, Inc. (SNWV) provided a preliminary revenue update for the second quarter of 2026, reflecting a year-over-year revenue decline. However, the expected revenue exceeds the company's revised guidance issued on June 16, 2026.

Sanuwave Health focuses on patented, non-invasive directed-energy systems used to repair and regenerate skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

For the second quarter, the company expects revenue in the range of $9.6 to $9.8 million, representing a decline of approximately 3% to 5% from $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Notably, on June 16, 2026, the company lowered the second-quarter revenue guidance to $8.5 - $9.5 million, down from the earlier guidance of $11.1- $11.6 million provided during first-quarter results. The revised guidance was lowered due to market disruption affecting Ultramist's capital equipment sales, according to the company.

The expected second-quarter revenue exceeds the recently updated revenue guidance. Following the news, SNWV is currently up 6.71% at $12.02.

SNWV has traded between $7.53 and $46.58 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $11.26.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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