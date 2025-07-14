Sanuwave Reports Record Preliminary Revenues of $10.1 to $10.2 Million for Q2 2025, Marking 41% Increase Year-over-Year

Sanuwave reports Q2 2025 revenues of $10.1-$10.2 million, a 41-42% increase over Q2 2024, marking a record high.

Sanuwave has announced preliminary revenues of $10.1 million to $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, marking the highest quarterly revenue in the company's history and an increase of 41% to 42% compared to the same period in 2024. The first half of 2025 saw a 50-51% revenue increase over the first half of 2024. CEO Morgan Frank expressed satisfaction with the company being on track with its guidance, mentioning significant staffing changes that have enhanced sales capabilities. The company is focused on its growth and innovation in the wound care market and plans to release full Q2 results around August 8, 2025. The press release includes forward-looking statements, warning investors about potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance.

Potential Positives

Preliminary revenues for Q2 2025 are expected to be $10.1 to $10.2 million, marking the highest quarterly revenues in Company history.

Revenue for Q2 2025 has increased by 41% to 42% compared to Q2 2024, demonstrating strong year-over-year growth.

First half of 2025 revenue increased by 50% to 51% versus the first half of 2024, indicating significant business expansion.

The company is on track with its previous revenue guidance, highlighting operational efficiency during a transitional phase.

Potential Negatives

Preliminary revenue figures are subject to adjustments, indicating potential uncertainty in reported performance.

The announcement highlights a "transition period" for the company, which may raise concerns about stability and operational effectiveness during this time.

The reliance on new sales and commercial leadership suggests possible weaknesses or a lack of experience in the current team, which could impact future performance.

FAQ

What were Sanuwave's Q2 2025 preliminary revenues?

Sanuwave's preliminary revenues for Q2 2025 are estimated to be between $10.1 million and $10.2 million.

How much did Sanuwave's revenue increase compared to Q2 2024?

Revenue increased by 41% to 42% compared to Q2 2024.

What was the revenue growth for the first half of 2025?

The first half of 2025 saw a revenue increase of 50% to 51% compared to the first half of 2024.

When will Sanuwave release its full Q2 results?

Sanuwave plans to release its full Q2 results on or around August 8th, 2025.

What are Sanuwave's focus areas in its product development?

Sanuwave focuses on research and development in wound care, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

$SNWV Insider Trading Activity

$SNWV insiders have traded $SNWV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,998 shares for an estimated $203,875 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IULIAN CIOANTA (Chief Sci. and Tech. Officer) sold 3,639 shares for an estimated $114,992

PETER STEGAGNO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,862 shares for an estimated $51,596

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

Sanuwave is pleased to announce preliminary revenues of $10.1 million to $10.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. This represents the highest Q2 quarterly revenues in Company history.









Q2 2025 revenue increased between 41% and 42% compared to Q2 2024.









First half of 2025 revenue increased 50-51% vs first half of 2024.







EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sanuwave Health, Inc.



(the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, today announced that revenues for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to be in the range of $10.1 to $10.2 million, an increase of 41% to 42% over Q2 2024. This number is within the range of guidance given in the Company’s Q1 2025 earnings release issued on May 9, 2025.





“We’re pleased to once more be on guidance and on track for Q2 and for the first half of 2025,” said CEO Morgan Frank. “As we mentioned last quarter, the first half of 2025 has been a transition period for the company as we have added a new head of sales and now a new head of commercial operations. Q2 was really the “max transition” period as we have been staffing up rapidly and will, in July, reach 13 sales people and for the first time in my tenure as CEO have all of our national sales territories covered. We have also added a key national accounts manager to be our dedicated “elephant hunter” in order to better pursue some of the larger opportunities in our market. This has been a period of taking the plane apart and putting it back together all while flying it quite fast, and the team has come through in phenomenal fashion. We’re all very excited about what we’re building here, our pipeline, and the prospects for the year and years ahead. The Company plans to release its full Q2 results on or around August 8th, 2025 and we look forward to speaking with you then to give you a more complete update on our quarterly performance and our future plans and guidance.”





The preliminary revenue results described herein are based on management’s initial analysis of the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and may be subject to adjustments based on the Company’s completion of its quarter-end financial close process.







About Sanuwave







Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





Sanuwave’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Contact:



investors@sanuwave.com





