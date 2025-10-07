Sanuwave Health (SNWV) Surges 9.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Sanuwave Health Inc. (SNWV) shares ended the last trading session 9.1% higher at $40.82. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% loss over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in SNWV shares can be attributed to the company reporting record preliminary Q3 2025 revenues of $11.4–$11.6 million, reflecting a 22–24% year-over-year and 12–14% sequential increase. The results marked the highest quarterly revenue in Sanuwave’s history despite being below prior guidance. Additionally, September was the highest revenue month on record, signaling continued demand momentum and contributing to positive investor sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +105.7%. Revenues are expected to be $12.37 million, up 32.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sanuwave Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 35.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SNWV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Sanuwave Health is part of the Zacks Medical - Products industry. InMode (INMD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% higher at $15.23. INMD has returned 1.1% in the past month.

For InMode, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.32. This represents a change of -54.3% from what the company reported a year ago. InMode currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

