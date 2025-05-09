Stocks
SNWV

Sanuwave Health Reports Record Q1 2025 Revenues of $9.3 Million, Achieving 61% Growth Year-over-Year

May 09, 2025 — 06:11 am EDT

Sanuwave Health reports Q1 2025 revenues of $9.3 million, a 61% increase, with guidance for continued growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Sanuwave Health, Inc. reported record revenues of $9.3 million for Q1 2025, a 61% increase from $5.8 million in Q1 2024, marking the highest Q1 quarterly revenues in the company's history. The gross margin improved to 79.0%, up from 72.6% in the previous year, while GAAP operating income increased by $2.0 million to $1.0 million. The company sold 98 UltraMist® systems, significantly exceeding last year's total, and generated a 43% rise in UltraMist® consumables revenue. Despite a net loss of $5.7 million due to changes in derivative liabilities, Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.3 million from a negative $59,000 in Q1 2024. Sanuwave forecasts Q2 2025 revenues to grow by 40-50% compared to Q2 2024. CEO Morgan Frank emphasized strong results and ongoing growth strategies, including hiring and inventory management.

Potential Positives

  • Q1 2025 revenues reached $9.3 million, marking a significant 61% increase compared to $5.8 million in Q1 2024, and representing the highest Q1 quarterly revenues in the company's history.
  • The gross margin improved to 79.0% in Q1 2025, up from 72.6% in Q1 2024, indicating enhanced profitability on sales.
  • GAAP Operating Income rose to $1.0 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $2.0 million from a loss of $1.0 million in Q1 2024, showcasing a turnaround in operational performance.
  • The company provided an optimistic revenue growth guidance of 40-50% for Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, indicating strong expectations for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Net loss for Q1 2025 was $5.7 million, which increased from a net loss of $4.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating ongoing financial difficulties.
  • Sale of UltraMist® systems decreased significantly from 135 in Q4 2024 to 98 in Q1 2025, showing potential issues in maintaining sales momentum.
  • Accumulated deficit increased to $257.1 million as of March 31, 2025, raising concerns about long-term sustainability and financial health.

FAQ

What were Sanuwave's Q1 2025 revenues?

Sanuwave's Q1 2025 revenues reached $9.3 million, reflecting a 61% increase from $5.8 million in Q1 2024.

How did the gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin for Q1 2025 was 79.0%, up from 72.6% in Q1 2024.

What is Sanuwave's revenue growth guidance for Q2 2025?

Sanuwave estimates revenue growth of 40-50% for Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

What were the key factors contributing to operating income in Q1 2025?

Operating income in Q1 2025 was $1.0 million, primarily due to improved profitability and expense management.

What does Sanuwave project for its full year 2025 revenue?

Sanuwave projects full year 2025 revenues to be between $48-50 million, a 47-53% increase from 2024.

$SNWV Insider Trading Activity

$SNWV insiders have traded $SNWV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,998 shares for an estimated $203,875 and 0 sales.

Q1 2025 revenues were


$9.3 million


, up


61%


from


$5.8 million


in Q1 2024. This represents the highest Q1 quarterly revenues in Company history.




Q1 2025 gross margin was


79.0%


, versus


72.6%


in Q1 2024.




GAAP Operating Income was


$1.0 million


for Q1 2025, an increase of


$2.0 million


from Q1 2024.




Company provides guidance for revenue growth of


40-50% f


or Q2 2025 as compared to Q2 2024



EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sanuwave Health, Inc.

(the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




Q1 2025 ended March 31, 2025




  • Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaled $9.34 million, an increase of 61%, as compared to $5.79 million for the same period of 2024. This growth exceeded guidance of growth of 45-55% year on year for the quarter.


  • 98 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q1 2025 up from 43 in Q1 2024, and down from 135 in Q4 2024.


  • UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 43% to $5.8 million in Q1 2025, versus $4.1 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMist® revenue represented 99% of Sanuwave’s overall revenues in Q1 2025.


  • Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 79.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, versus 72.6% for the same period last year.


  • For the three months ended March 31, 2025, operating income totaled $1.0 million, an increase of $2.0 million, compared to Q1 2024, primarily as a result of the Company’s continued efforts to drive profitable growth and manage expenses.


  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.7 million, driven predominantly by the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. This compares to a net loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 which was primarily driven by interest expense and the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities.


  • Adjusted EBITDA [1] for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.3 million versus Adjusted EBITDA of negative $59 thousand for the same period last year.





“We’re pleased to come into 2025 with some strong year on year results for Q1, which is always a bit of a slower quarter seasonally for Sanuwave and for med device in general,” said Morgan Frank, CEO. “Placing 98 new systems in the quarter (128% more than same quarter last year) is a great start to the year and some nice momentum to take into the spring. We continue to hire salespeople and to expand our commercial operations and clinical teams to support our ongoing growth while maintaining our focus on sustaining and enhancing profitability. We spent Q1 shoring up inventory levels to the targets we had discussed on prior calls and now have, for the first time, a comfortable level of both systems and applicators in stock to allow us to aggressively pursue our ‘elephant hunting’ strategy of engagement with larger customers without fear of product constraint limiting our efforts. Our pipeline remains strong and we remain focused on and optimistic about 2025 as a breakout year for Sanuwave. We look forward to sharing our further progress with you in future quarters.”




Certain percentages presented in this earnings release are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts and therefore may not recalculate from the rounded numbers used for disclosure purposes.




Financial Outlook



The Company forecasts Q2 2025 revenue of $10.0 to $10.7 million (40-50% increase from Q2 2024) and reiterates full year 2025 revenue guidance of $48-50 million (47-53% increase as compared to full year 2024 revenue).



As previously announced, a business update will occur via conference call on May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Materials for the conference call are included on the Company’s website at

http://www.sanuwave.com/investors

.



Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:



Toll Free:1-800-245-3047


Toll/International: 1-203-518-9765


Conference ID: SANUWAVE



OR use the link for instant telephone access to the event.




https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714486&tp_key=88406b4795



A replay will be made available through May 30, 2025:


Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921


Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671


Replay Access ID: 11158734



[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.




About Sanuwave



Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.



Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). These financial measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and are intended to supplement, and should not be considered as superior to, or a replacement for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



The Company uses Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization adjusted for the change in fair value of derivatives and any significant non-cash or infrequent charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in a consistent manner for each period, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses these measures for the purpose of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the Company to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, allows them to see the Company’s results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other U.S. GAAP measures.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:




  • Do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.


  • Do not reflect all changes in our working capital needs.


  • Do not reflect interest expense, or the amount necessary to service our outstanding debt.





As presented in the U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations section below, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges that contribute to our net income (loss).




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, and plans for future business development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.



Contact:

investors@sanuwave.com



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA


FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024






































































































































(in thousands)

2025



2024






Revenue

$

9,342



$

5,786

Cost of Revenues

1,958



1,584






Gross Margin


7,384




4,202

Gross Margin %

79.0
%


72.6
%





Total operating expenses

6,398



5,252


Operating Income (Loss)

$

986



$

(1,050

)





Total other expense

(6,662
)


(3,478
)






Net Loss

$

(5,676

)


$

(4,528

)










NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA
Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2025



2024






Net (Loss) Income
$
(5,676
)

$
(4,528
)

Non-GAAP Adjustments:



Interest expense

1,852



3,560

Depreciation and amortization

274



218


EBITDA

(3,550
)


(750
)





Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA:



Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

4,901



2,501

Other non-cash or infrequent charges:



Stock-based compensation

975



-

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



105

Severance agreement and legal settlement

-



585

License and option agreement

-



(2,500
)


Adjusted EBITDA
$
2,326


$
(59
)










CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,501


$
10,237

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,180 and $1,147, respectively

3,866



3,329

Inventory

5,457



4,149

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,007



682

Total Current Assets

18,831



18,397

Non-Current Assets:



Property and equipment, net

449



303

Right of use assets, net

761



429

Intangible assets, net

3,554



3,730

Goodwill

7,260



7,260

Total Non-current Assets
$
12,024


$
11,722





Total Assets

30,855



30,119





LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities:



Senior secured debt
$
26,037


$
25,305

Accounts payable

4,151



3,728

Accrued expenses

3,581



4,678

Warrant liability

13,008



8,107

Current portion of lease liabilities

262



301

Current portion of contract liabilities

193



193

Other

36



33

Total Current Liabilities

47,268



42,345

Non-current Liabilities:



Lease liabilities, less current portion, net of incentives

568



191

Contract liabilities, less current portion

311



300

Total Non-current Liabilities

879



491

Total Liabilities
$
48,147


$
42,836





STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT



Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
$
-


$
-

Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,548,473 and 8,543,686 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively *

9



9

Additional paid-in capital

239,786



238,685

Accumulated deficit

(257,097
)


(251,421
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

10



10

Total Stockholders’ Deficit

(17,292
)


(12,717
)

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
$
30,855


$
30,119











* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS




























































































































































































































































































































(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,



2025



2024





Revenue
$
9,342


$
5,786

Cost of Revenues

1,958



1,584





Gross Margin

7,384



4,202





Operating Expenses:



General and administrative

4,467



3,675

Selling and marketing

1,531



1,232

Research and development

208



163

Depreciation and amortization

192



182

Total Operating Expenses

6,398



5,252





Operating Income (Loss)

986



(1,050
)





Other Income (Expense):



Interest expense

(1,852
)


(3,237
)

Interest expense, related party






(323
)

Loss on extinguishment of debt






(105
)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

(4,901
)


(2,501
)

Other expense

(1
)


(102
)

Other income

92



2,790

Total Other Expense

(6,662
)


(3,478
)





Net Loss

(5,676
)


(4,528
)





Other Comprehensive Loss



Foreign currency translation adjustments






111

Total Comprehensive Loss
$
(5,676
)

$
(4,417
)





Loss per Share:



Basic and Diluted *
$
(0.66
)

$
(1.46
)

Weighted average shares outstanding



Basic and Diluted *

8,547,675



3,099,335











* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT


(In thousands, except share data)

Common Stock










Number of Shares


Issued and Outstanding*

Par Value

Additional Paid-


in Capital

Accumulated


Deficit

Accumulated Other


Comprehensive


Loss

Total














Balances as of December 31, 2024

8,543,686

$
9

$
238,685

$
(251,421
)

$
10


$
(12,717
)

Stock-based compensation

4,787


-


1,101


-



-



1,101

Net loss

-


-


-


(5,676
)


-



(5,676
)














Balances as of March 31, 2025

8,548,473

$
9

$
239,786

$
(257,097
)

$
10


$
(17,292
)














Balances as of December 31, 2023

3,041,492

$
3

$
176,979

$
(220,049
)

$
(111
)

$
(43,178
)

Shares issued for settlement of debt and warrants

-


-


-


-



-



-

Foreign currency translation adjustment

-


-


-


-



111



111

Net loss

-


-


-


(4,528
)


-



(4,528
)














Balances as of March 31, 2024

3,041,492

$
3

$
176,979

$
(224,577
)

$
-


$
(47,595
)
























* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three Months Ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2025



2024

Cash Flows - Operating Activities:



Net loss
$
(5,676
)

$
(4,528
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities



Stock-based compensation

975



-

Depreciation and amortization

209



136

Amortization of right to use leases

65



82

Reserve for credit losses

33



147

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-



105

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities

4,901



2,501

Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts

530



1,553

Accrued interest and accrued interest, related party

-



955

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



Accounts receivable

(570
)


152

Inventory

(1,308
)


490

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(325
)


192

Accounts payable

423



(643
)

Accrued expenses and contract liabilities

(774
)


(42
)

Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities

(1,517
)


1,100





Cash Flows - Investing Activities



Purchase of property and equipment

(162
)


(114
)

Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities

(162
)


(114
)





Cash Flows - Financing Activities



Proceeds from factoring, net

-



71

Payments of principal on finance leases

(57
)


(29
)

Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities

(57
)


42





Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash

-



111





Net Change in Cash During Period

(1,736
)


1,139





Cash at Beginning of Period

10,237



1,797

Cash at End of Period
$
8,501


$
2,936





Supplemental Information:



Cash paid for interest
$
1,118


$
971

Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:



Capitalize interest into senior secured debt

202



-

Stock options granted in lieu of cash bonus

117



-

Leased assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

430



-

Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes

-



2,784

Conversion of asset-backed secured promissory notes to convertible promissory notes

-



4,584





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

