Sanuwave Health Reports Record Q1 2025 Revenues of $9.3 Million, Achieving 61% Growth Year-over-Year

Sanuwave Health reports Q1 2025 revenues of $9.3 million, a 61% increase, with guidance for continued growth.

Sanuwave Health, Inc. reported record revenues of $9.3 million for Q1 2025, a 61% increase from $5.8 million in Q1 2024, marking the highest Q1 quarterly revenues in the company's history. The gross margin improved to 79.0%, up from 72.6% in the previous year, while GAAP operating income increased by $2.0 million to $1.0 million. The company sold 98 UltraMist® systems, significantly exceeding last year's total, and generated a 43% rise in UltraMist® consumables revenue. Despite a net loss of $5.7 million due to changes in derivative liabilities, Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.3 million from a negative $59,000 in Q1 2024. Sanuwave forecasts Q2 2025 revenues to grow by 40-50% compared to Q2 2024. CEO Morgan Frank emphasized strong results and ongoing growth strategies, including hiring and inventory management.

Potential Positives

Q1 2025 revenues reached $9.3 million, marking a significant 61% increase compared to $5.8 million in Q1 2024, and representing the highest Q1 quarterly revenues in the company's history.

The gross margin improved to 79.0% in Q1 2025, up from 72.6% in Q1 2024, indicating enhanced profitability on sales.

GAAP Operating Income rose to $1.0 million in Q1 2025, an increase of $2.0 million from a loss of $1.0 million in Q1 2024, showcasing a turnaround in operational performance.

The company provided an optimistic revenue growth guidance of 40-50% for Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, indicating strong expectations for continued growth.

Potential Negatives

Net loss for Q1 2025 was $5.7 million, which increased from a net loss of $4.5 million in Q1 2024, indicating ongoing financial difficulties.

Sale of UltraMist® systems decreased significantly from 135 in Q4 2024 to 98 in Q1 2025, showing potential issues in maintaining sales momentum.

Accumulated deficit increased to $257.1 million as of March 31, 2025, raising concerns about long-term sustainability and financial health.

FAQ

What were Sanuwave's Q1 2025 revenues?

Sanuwave's Q1 2025 revenues reached $9.3 million, reflecting a 61% increase from $5.8 million in Q1 2024.

How did the gross margin change in Q1 2025?

The gross margin for Q1 2025 was 79.0%, up from 72.6% in Q1 2024.

What is Sanuwave's revenue growth guidance for Q2 2025?

Sanuwave estimates revenue growth of 40-50% for Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024.

What were the key factors contributing to operating income in Q1 2025?

Operating income in Q1 2025 was $1.0 million, primarily due to improved profitability and expense management.

What does Sanuwave project for its full year 2025 revenue?

Sanuwave projects full year 2025 revenues to be between $48-50 million, a 47-53% increase from 2024.

$SNWV Insider Trading Activity

$SNWV insiders have traded $SNWV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,998 shares for an estimated $203,875 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sanuwave Health, Inc.



(the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to provide its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.







Q1 2025 ended March 31, 2025









Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2025, totaled $9.34 million, an increase of 61%, as compared to $5.79 million for the same period of 2024. This growth exceeded guidance of growth of 45-55% year on year for the quarter.



98 UltraMist® systems were sold in Q1 2025 up from 43 in Q1 2024, and down from 135 in Q4 2024.



UltraMist® consumables revenue increased by 43% to $5.8 million in Q1 2025, versus $4.1 million for the same quarter last year. UltraMist® revenue represented 99% of Sanuwave’s overall revenues in Q1 2025.



Gross margin as a percentage of revenue amounted to 79.0% for the three months ended March 31, 2025, versus 72.6% for the same period last year.



For the three months ended March 31, 2025, operating income totaled $1.0 million, an increase of $2.0 million, compared to Q1 2024, primarily as a result of the Company’s continued efforts to drive profitable growth and manage expenses.



Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $5.7 million, driven predominantly by the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities. This compares to a net loss of $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 which was primarily driven by interest expense and the change in the fair value of derivative liabilities.



Adjusted EBITDA [1] for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was $2.3 million versus Adjusted EBITDA of negative $59 thousand for the same period last year.











“We’re pleased to come into 2025 with some strong year on year results for Q1, which is always a bit of a slower quarter seasonally for Sanuwave and for med device in general,” said Morgan Frank, CEO. “Placing 98 new systems in the quarter (128% more than same quarter last year) is a great start to the year and some nice momentum to take into the spring. We continue to hire salespeople and to expand our commercial operations and clinical teams to support our ongoing growth while maintaining our focus on sustaining and enhancing profitability. We spent Q1 shoring up inventory levels to the targets we had discussed on prior calls and now have, for the first time, a comfortable level of both systems and applicators in stock to allow us to aggressively pursue our ‘elephant hunting’ strategy of engagement with larger customers without fear of product constraint limiting our efforts. Our pipeline remains strong and we remain focused on and optimistic about 2025 as a breakout year for Sanuwave. We look forward to sharing our further progress with you in future quarters.”







Certain percentages presented in this earnings release are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts and therefore may not recalculate from the rounded numbers used for disclosure purposes.









Financial Outlook







The Company forecasts Q2 2025 revenue of $10.0 to $10.7 million (40-50% increase from Q2 2024) and reiterates full year 2025 revenue guidance of $48-50 million (47-53% increase as compared to full year 2024 revenue).





As previously announced, a business update will occur via conference call on May 9, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST. Materials for the conference call are included on the Company’s website at



http://www.sanuwave.com/investors



.





Telephone access to the call will be available by dialing the following numbers:





Toll Free:1-800-245-3047





Toll/International: 1-203-518-9765





Conference ID: SANUWAVE





OR use the link for instant telephone access to the event.







https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1714486&tp_key=88406b4795







A replay will be made available through May 30, 2025:





Toll-Free: 1-844-512-2921





Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671





Replay Access ID: 11158734





[1] This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the reconciliations in this release for further information.







About Sanuwave







Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







This press release includes certain financial measures that are not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). These financial measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" and are intended to supplement, and should not be considered as superior to, or a replacement for, financial measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.





The Company uses Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA to assess its operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization adjusted for the change in fair value of derivatives and any significant non-cash or infrequent charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or infrequent items. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented in a consistent manner for each period, unless otherwise disclosed. The Company uses these measures for the purpose of evaluating its historical and prospective financial performance, as well as its performance relative to competitors. These measures also help the Company to make operational and strategic decisions. The Company believes that providing this information to investors, in addition to U.S. GAAP measures, allows them to see the Company’s results through the eyes of management, and to better understand its historical and future financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry, when considered alongside other U.S. GAAP measures.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have their limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:







Do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.



Do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.



Do not reflect all changes in our working capital needs.



Do not reflect all changes in our working capital needs.



Do not reflect interest expense, or the amount necessary to service our outstanding debt.











As presented in the U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations section below, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain charges that contribute to our net income (loss).







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, and plans for future business development activities. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.





Contact:



investors@sanuwave.com







SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 AND 2024









(in thousands)









2025

















2024



































Revenue









$









9,342

















$









5,786















Cost of Revenues









1,958

















1,584



































Gross Margin













7,384





















4,202















Gross Margin %









79.0





%













72.6





%





























Total operating expenses









6,398

















5,252















Operating Income (Loss)









$









986

















$









(1,050









)































Total other expense









(6,662





)













(3,478





)































Net Loss









$









(5,676









)













$









(4,528









)















































NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA













Three Months Ended March 31,









(in thousands)









2025

















2024



































Net (Loss) Income







$





(5,676





)









$





(4,528





)









Non-GAAP Adjustments:





















Interest expense









1,852

















3,560













Depreciation and amortization









274

















218















EBITDA











(3,550





)













(750





)





























Non-GAAP Adjustments for Adjusted EBITDA:





















Change in fair value of derivative liabilities









4,901

















2,501













Other non-cash or infrequent charges:





















Stock-based compensation









975

















-













Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















105













Severance agreement and legal settlement









-

















585













License and option agreement









-

















(2,500





)











Adjusted EBITDA







$





2,326













$





(59





)













































CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













March 31, 2025









December 31, 2024









ASSETS





















Current Assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





8,501













$





10,237













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,180 and $1,147, respectively









3,866

















3,329













Inventory









5,457

















4,149













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,007

















682













Total Current Assets









18,831

















18,397













Non-Current Assets:





















Property and equipment, net









449

















303













Right of use assets, net









761

















429













Intangible assets, net









3,554

















3,730













Goodwill









7,260

















7,260













Total Non-current Assets





$





12,024













$





11,722

































Total Assets









30,855

















30,119

































LIABILITIES





















Current Liabilities:





















Senior secured debt





$





26,037













$





25,305













Accounts payable









4,151

















3,728













Accrued expenses









3,581

















4,678













Warrant liability









13,008

















8,107













Current portion of lease liabilities









262

















301













Current portion of contract liabilities









193

















193













Other









36

















33













Total Current Liabilities









47,268

















42,345













Non-current Liabilities:





















Lease liabilities, less current portion, net of incentives









568

















191













Contract liabilities, less current portion









311

















300













Total Non-current Liabilities









879

















491













Total Liabilities





$





48,147













$





42,836

































STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT





















Preferred Stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 6,175 shares Series A, 293 shares Series B, 90 shares Series C and 8 shares Series D designated, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024





$





-













$





-













Common stock, par value $0.001, 2,500,000,000 shares authorized; 8,548,473 and 8,543,686 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively *









9

















9













Additional paid-in capital









239,786

















238,685













Accumulated deficit









(257,097





)













(251,421





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









10

















10













Total Stockholders’ Deficit









(17,292





)













(12,717





)









Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit





$





30,855













$





30,119



















































* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(In thousands, except share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,

















2025

















2024

































Revenue





$





9,342













$





5,786













Cost of Revenues









1,958

















1,584

































Gross Margin









7,384

















4,202

































Operating Expenses:





















General and administrative









4,467

















3,675













Selling and marketing









1,531

















1,232













Research and development









208

















163













Depreciation and amortization









192

















182













Total Operating Expenses









6,398

















5,252

































Operating Income (Loss)









986

















(1,050





)





























Other Income (Expense):





















Interest expense









(1,852





)













(3,237





)









Interest expense, related party









—

















(323





)









Loss on extinguishment of debt









—

















(105





)









Change in fair value of derivative liabilities









(4,901





)













(2,501





)









Other expense









(1





)













(102





)









Other income









92

















2,790













Total Other Expense









(6,662





)













(3,478





)





























Net Loss









(5,676





)













(4,528





)





























Other Comprehensive Loss





















Foreign currency translation adjustments









—

















111













Total Comprehensive Loss





$





(5,676





)









$





(4,417





)





























Loss per Share:





















Basic and Diluted *





$





(0.66





)









$





(1.46





)









Weighted average shares outstanding





















Basic and Diluted *









8,547,675

















3,099,335



















































* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT





(In thousands, except share data)

















Common Stock

















































Number of Shares





Issued and Outstanding*









Par Value









Additional Paid-





in Capital









Accumulated





Deficit









Accumulated Other





Comprehensive





Loss









Total

































































Balances as of December 31, 2024









8,543,686









$





9









$





238,685









$





(251,421





)









$





10













$





(12,717





)









Stock-based compensation









4,787













-













1,101













-

















-

















1,101













Net loss









-













-













-













(5,676





)













-

















(5,676





)

































































Balances as of March 31, 2025









8,548,473









$





9









$





239,786









$





(257,097





)









$





10













$





(17,292





)

































































Balances as of December 31, 2023









3,041,492









$





3









$





176,979









$





(220,049





)









$





(111





)









$





(43,178





)









Shares issued for settlement of debt and warrants









-













-













-













-

















-

















-













Foreign currency translation adjustment









-













-













-













-

















111

















111













Net loss









-













-













-













(4,528





)













-

















(4,528





)

































































Balances as of March 31, 2024









3,041,492









$





3









$





176,979









$





(224,577





)









$





-













$





(47,595





)



































































































* Reflects a one-for-three hundred seventy-five (1:375) reverse stock split of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock effected on October 18, 2024.







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













Three Months Ended March 31,









(in thousands)









2025

















2024













Cash Flows - Operating Activities:





















Net loss





$





(5,676





)









$





(4,528





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used by operating activities





















Stock-based compensation









975

















-













Depreciation and amortization









209

















136













Amortization of right to use leases









65

















82













Reserve for credit losses









33

















147













Loss on extinguishment of debt









-

















105













Change in fair value of derivative liabilities









4,901

















2,501













Amortization of debt issuance and debt discounts









530

















1,553













Accrued interest and accrued interest, related party









-

















955













Changes in operating assets and liabilities





















Accounts receivable









(570





)













152













Inventory









(1,308





)













490













Prepaid expenses and other assets









(325





)













192













Accounts payable









423

















(643





)









Accrued expenses and contract liabilities









(774





)













(42





)









Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities









(1,517





)













1,100

































Cash Flows - Investing Activities





















Purchase of property and equipment









(162





)













(114





)









Net Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities









(162





)













(114





)





























Cash Flows - Financing Activities





















Proceeds from factoring, net









-

















71













Payments of principal on finance leases









(57





)













(29





)









Net Cash Flows (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities









(57





)













42

































Effect of Exchange Rates on Cash









-

















111

































Net Change in Cash During Period









(1,736





)













1,139

































Cash at Beginning of Period









10,237

















1,797













Cash at End of Period





$





8,501













$





2,936

































Supplemental Information:





















Cash paid for interest





$





1,118













$





971













Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:





















Capitalize interest into senior secured debt









202

















-













Stock options granted in lieu of cash bonus









117

















-













Leased assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities









430

















-













Warrants issued in conjunction with convertible promissory notes









-

















2,784













Conversion of asset-backed secured promissory notes to convertible promissory notes









-

















4,584











