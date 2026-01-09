Sanuwave Health Q4 Preliminary Revenue Climbs

Markets
(RTTNews) - Sanuwave Health, Inc.(SNWV), a medical devices company, said on Friday that it expects its fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $13.3 million to $13.4 million, an increase of 29% to 30% from the same period last year.  

Morgan Frank, CEO of Sanuwave Health, said: "As we discussed when releasing Q3, the second half of 2025 was a time of intense transition in the wound care space as reductions to reimbursement rates for skin-substitutes and allografts profoundly reshaped our market. Periods of such rearrangement are always times of opportunity."

