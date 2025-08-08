SANUWAVE Health Inc. Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - SANUWAVE Health Inc. (SNWV.OB) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.05 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $6.56 million, or $1.77 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 41.9% to $10.16 million from $7.16 million last year.

SANUWAVE Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.05 Mln. vs. $6.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.01 vs. $1.77 last year. -Revenue: $10.16 Mln vs. $7.16 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $12- $12.7 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $48 - $50 Mln

