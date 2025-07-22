Sanuwave Health, Inc. CEO Morgan Frank to Present at the 45th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Sanuwave Health's CEO will present at the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference and is available for investor meetings.

Sanuwave Health, Inc. announced that CEO Morgan Frank will present at the 45th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference on August 13, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts, from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. ET. The company, which specializes in next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, will also facilitate one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference, which can be arranged through the Canaccord Genuity portal. Sanuwave focuses on developing non-invasive medical systems for repairing and regenerating various tissues, emphasizing regenerative medicine's role in wound healing and other health conditions. The press release includes a caution regarding forward-looking statements and associated risks affecting the company's performance.

Sanuwave Health is increasing its visibility and credibility by participating in the prestigious 45th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, which can attract potential investors and partners.

The presentation by CEO Morgan Frank provides an opportunity to highlight the company's FDA-approved wound care products, showcasing its commitment to innovation and efficacy in the healthcare sector.

One-on-one meetings with investors during the conference are likely to strengthen relationships and foster investor interest in Sanuwave's business and future prospects.

Presence of forward-looking statements with cautionary language highlights uncertainty regarding future performance, which could concern investors.

Risk factors mentioned, such as regulatory oversight and competition, may undermine investor confidence in the company's stability and growth potential.

Failure to provide concrete performance metrics or recent achievements may lead to skepticism about the company's current market position.

What is the date of Sanuwave Health's presentation at the Canaccord Genuity Conference?

Sanuwave Health will present on August 13, 2025, from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. ET.

Who will be presenting for Sanuwave Health at the conference?

Morgan Frank, the Chief Executive Officer of Sanuwave, will be presenting at the conference.

How can investors schedule one-on-one meetings with Sanuwave executives?

Investors can schedule one-on-one meetings through the Canaccord Genuity conference portal.

What type of products does Sanuwave Health develop?

Sanuwave Health develops FDA-approved wound care products and systems for skin and tissue regeneration.

Where is the 45th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference being held?

The conference will take place at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

$SNWV insiders have traded $SNWV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,998 shares for an estimated $203,875 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IULIAN CIOANTA (Chief Sci. and Tech. Officer) sold 3,639 shares for an estimated $114,992

PETER STEGAGNO (Chief Operating Officer) sold 1,862 shares for an estimated $51,596

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation, FDA-approved wound care products, today announced, that Morgan Frank, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 45th Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference, being held August 12–13, 2025, at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.





Sanuwave's group presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, August 13, from 9:30 to 9:55 a.m. ET. In addition to the presentation, Mr. Frank will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference, which can be scheduled through the Canaccord Genuity conference portal.





About Sanuwave









Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.