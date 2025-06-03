Sanuwave Health, Inc. Appoints Dustin Libby as EVP of Commercial Operations to Drive Growth in Wound Care Market

Sanuwave Health announces Dustin Libby's appointment as EVP of commercial operations, enhancing growth in wound care products.

Sanuwave Health, Inc., a provider of FDA-approved wound care products, has announced the appointment of Dustin Libby as its Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. With 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, Libby has held significant roles at companies such as Abiomed, where he contributed to substantial revenue growth. His expertise in commercial growth and operational strategy is expected to enhance Sanuwave's ability to scale and innovate in the wound care market. CEO Morgan Frank expressed excitement about Libby's potential to drive growth and extend the company's leadership, while Libby noted his commitment to leveraging his experience to impact patients positively. Libby's tenure at Sanuwave began on June 3, 2025.

Potential Positives

Hiring Dustin Libby as EVP of commercial operations enhances Sanuwave's leadership team with a seasoned professional who has a proven track record of scaling business operations significantly.

Libby's experience in commercial growth, specifically scaling a $15 million business to over $500 million, suggests he can drive similar growth for Sanuwave's products.

The addition of Libby is aligned with Sanuwave's goals for growth in the wound care market, indicating a strategic move to strengthen their market position.

CEO Morgan Frank's remarks about Libby's "run through walls" energy highlight the company's focus on an ambitious growth trajectory, which could appeal to investors and stakeholders.

Potential Negatives

The announcement features a new executive hire, which may signal existing gaps in the company's leadership or operational structure that need addressing.

The extensive emphasis on future growth and scaling may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current performance and stability.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements may indicate that the company is facing significant challenges in achieving its strategic goals.

FAQ

Who is Dustin Libby and what is his role at Sanuwave?

Dustin Libby is the newly appointed EVP of commercial operations at Sanuwave, bringing 20 years of medical device experience.

What are Sanuwave's primary products?

Sanuwave specializes in FDA-approved wound care products and non-invasive medical systems for skin and tissue repair and regeneration.

When did Dustin Libby start working at Sanuwave?

Dustin Libby began his role at Sanuwave on June 3, 2025.

What is Sanuwave's focus in the medical field?

Sanuwave focuses on advancing regenerative medicine technologies for wound healing and various therapeutic applications.

What did CEO Morgan Frank say about Dustin Libby's appointment?

CEO Morgan Frank expressed enthusiasm about Libby's experience in scaling teams and systems to support Sanuwave's growth.

$SNWV Insider Trading Activity

$SNWV insiders have traded $SNWV stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNWV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,998 shares for an estimated $203,875 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. IULIAN CIOANTA (Chief Sci. and Tech. Officer) sold 3,639 shares for an estimated $114,992

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sanuwave Health, Inc.



(the "Company" or "Sanuwave”) (NASDAQ:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dustin Libby as its EVP of commercial operations.





Libby brings 20 years of medical device experience focused on commercial growth, sales operations, and launch execution.





His career includes leadership roles at Abiomed where, as director of commercial operations, he helped scale a $15M surgical business to over $500M in revenue. Other roles include experience at Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, and Hill-ROM, where he directed sales enablement, operational strategy, KOL development, and product launches across multiple therapeutic areas. This depth of experience positions Dustin to drive scale, agility, and growth at Sanuwave.





Dustin earned his B.S. degree in Product Design & Development at Keene State College





“We are pleased to welcome Dustin to Sanuwave at this exciting time in our growth plans,” said CEO Morgan Frank. “He brings the experience in scaling teams and systems and the ‘run through walls’ energy that will see us through the next evolutions of our plans to extend our leadership in the wound care market.”





“I am thrilled to join Sanuwave and leverage my two decades of medical device experience to drive significant commercial growth. I'm driven to scale our innovative technologies to reach more patients and make a meaningful impact on their lives."





Dustin began work at Sanuwave on June 3, 2025.







About Sanuwave







Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





Sanuwave’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Contact: investors@sanuwave.com



