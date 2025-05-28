Sanuwave Health, Inc. Announced Inclusion in 2025 Russell 2000® Index

Sanuwave Health, Inc. will join the Russell 2000® Index effective June 30, 2025, enhancing its market visibility.

Sanuwave Health, Inc., a provider of advanced non-invasive wound care solutions, has announced its inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution, effective June 30, 2025. The company is also expected to be included in the broader Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index. The Russell indexes, which are based on market capitalization, are essential for investment managers and are used widely as benchmarks, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets indexed to them as of June 2024. Sanuwave specializes in the development of technologies for healing and tissue regeneration across various medical fields. The press release also touches on forward-looking statements regarding the company's future prospects and acknowledges the risks involved.

Sanuwave Health, Inc. has been included in the Russell 2000® Index, which is a significant recognition that can enhance the company's visibility and credibility in the market.

Inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index expands the company’s exposure to a broader range of investors, potentially leading to increased investment and interest in its stock.

The Russell indexes are widely used benchmarks, indicating that being part of these indices may lead to increased institutional investment as managers often allocate funds to companies within these indexes.

Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes as of June 2024, suggesting a substantial potential for attracting investors to Sanuwave Health due to its inclusion.

While the inclusion in the Russell indexes is positive, there may be implied investor expectations for increased performance and financial stability, which the company has not guaranteed it can meet.

The forward-looking statements caution investors about the uncertainties and risks associated with the company's future performance, which could reflect existing vulnerabilities in the business.

The announcement includes risks related to regulatory oversight and competition, suggesting potential challenges that could hinder the company's growth and market positioning.

What is the significance of Sanuwave's inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index?

Sanuwave's inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index enhances its visibility to investors and could improve access to capital.

When will Sanuwave be officially included in the Russell indexes?

Sanuwave will be included in the Russell indexes effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30, 2025.

What other indexes will Sanuwave be included in besides the Russell 2000® Index?

In addition to the Russell 2000® Index, Sanuwave will also be included in the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell Microcap® Index.

How does FTSE Russell determine index membership?

FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes of the companies.

Why are the Russell U.S. indexes important for investors?

The Russell U.S. indexes serve as benchmarks for active investment strategies and are widely used for constructing index funds.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanuwave Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation, non-invasive wound care solutions, today announced, as part of the 2025 Russell indexes reconstitution, the Company’s inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index. This will be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 30. In addition to the Russell 2000® Index, the Company is also expected to be included in the broader Russell 3000® Index and in the Russell Microcap® Index.





The annual reconstitution of the Russell U.S. indexes captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of April 30, ranked by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in either the Russell 1000® Index or the Russell 2000® Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines index membership primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.





The Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. As of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets were benchmarked to the Russell U.S. indexes, which are maintained by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.





About Sanuwave









Sanuwave Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.





Sanuwave's end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body's normal healing processes. Sanuwave applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.









Forward-Looking Statements











This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future financial results, production expectations, plans for future business development activities and expectations regarding the impact of changes in tariff rates. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with regulatory oversight, the Company’s ability to manage its capital resources, competition and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.









