Sanuwave Health Grants Stock Options to Executives

October 25, 2024 — 05:02 pm EDT

Sanuwave Health ( (SNWVD) ) has provided an update.

Sanuwave Health, Inc. has granted stock options to its executive officers under the 2024 Equity Incentive Plan, offering a total of 365,334 options at a per-share price of $14.20. These options, awarded to individuals including Morgan Frank and Peter Sorensen, will vest in 12 quarterly installments over ten years, aligning with the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Stocks mentioned

SNWVD

