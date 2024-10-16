SANUWAVE Health Announces 1-For-375 Reverse Stock Split, Effective Oct. 18

(RTTNews) - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV), a provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, announced Wednesday that it will implement a 1-for-375 reverse stock split of its stock, effective on October 18.

The stock will continue to trade under the symbol "SNWV" on the OTCQB and is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on October 18.

The company noted that the reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares to around 3.15 million shares from current around 1.18 billion shares.

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 375 shares of issued and outstanding common stock at the close of business on October 17 will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, with no change in par value per share.

