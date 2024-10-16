News & Insights

Markets

SANUWAVE Health Announces 1-For-375 Reverse Stock Split, Effective Oct. 18

October 16, 2024 — 09:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV), a provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, announced Wednesday that it will implement a 1-for-375 reverse stock split of its stock, effective on October 18.

The stock will continue to trade under the symbol "SNWV" on the OTCQB and is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the opening of the market on October 18.

The company noted that the reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares to around 3.15 million shares from current around 1.18 billion shares.

Upon the effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 375 shares of issued and outstanding common stock at the close of business on October 17 will be automatically combined into one issued and outstanding share of common stock, with no change in par value per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.