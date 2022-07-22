Santos throws down M&A cost-cutting gauntlet

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Few business leaders aspire to the title of “king of cost-cutting”. But when a chief executive splashes out precious funds on a takeover, shareholders appreciate it when savings are delivered promptly, justifying premiums paid and demonstrating that the management team knows what they’re doing. On those scores, at least, Santos boss Kevin Gallagher has raised the synergy bar.

On Thursday the $17 billion fossil-gas giant announced https://www.santos.com/news/2022-second-quarter-activities-report-2 that it has delivered virtually all the promised annual savings from its tie-up with Oil Search just six months after closing the deal. In fact, it managed to beat the lower end of the $90 million to $110 million range it set last year. Gallagher probably low-balled the estimate to make it easier to hit. Executives often go out of their way when pitching deals to their investors to explain they’re being conservative in their assumptions about how much they can trim; in a study of some 2,500 mergers, McKinsey analysts found executives built in a buffer of 50% https://www.mckinsey.com/business-functions/strategy-and-corporate-finance/our-insights/a-winning-formula-for-deal-synergies on average. Santos appears to have done this in the past. In its 2020 purchase of some ConocoPhillips assets, for example, the ultimate efficiencies surpassed its initial $100 million estimate by 60%.

McKinsey suggests companies that capture most available synergies within 18 months are doing a pretty good job. The longer it takes to cut costs, the less valuable they are to shareholders, and the more likely they are to get lost in financial noise. In that context, the speed with which Santos whittled back Oil Search’s budget is quite impressive.

It also makes ANZ's recent deal look sluggish. In announcing a A$4.9 billion ($3.3 billion) swoop on insurer Suncorp’s banking unit on Monday, Chief Executive Shayne Elliott said he expected it would take six years to hit his A$260 million cost-cutting goal. Granted, he has agreed not to cut jobs or branches for three years, and moving too swiftly to migrate clients to different technology platforms and brands can backfire. But that’s still way too long.

Santos’s feat will be hard for many to match, but Gallagher has thrown down the gauntlet.

CONTEXT NEWS

Santos on July 21 reported record revenue in the first six months of the year of $3.8 billion, an 85% increase on the same period last year. Free cash flow almost tripled to $1.7 billion. The improvement was driven by its acquisition of rival Oil Search, which was finalised in December, as well as higher gas production and prices.

The company also reported that it had already cut $95 million of costs as a result of the merger, beating the lower end of its $90 million to $110 million target.

ANZ on July 18 said it would take up to six years to cut the A$260 million ($180 million) of expenses it has identified in its proposed A$4.9 billion ($3.3 billion) takeover of insurer Suncorp’s banking unit. That is in part due to an agreement not to reduce for three years the number of jobs and branches in Queensland, the state where Suncorp Bank has the majority of its business.

