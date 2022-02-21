Santos signs agreement with Papua New Guinea, Exxon to develop gas project

Adds Santos comment, background

MELBOURNE, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The Papua New Guinea government, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and its partners have signed an agreement clearing the way for the development of the P'nyang gas field, ending years of uncertainty over the project.

"The signing of the gas agreement marks a major milestone for the project, setting out the fiscal framework and supporting project scoping and evaluation," Santos Ltd STO.AX, one of the project partners, said in a statement.

Gas from P'nyang is slated to feed Exxon's PNG LNG plant when its existing gas sources run out. The plant last year produced 8.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas for export.

Exxon Mobil spokespersons were not immediately available to comment.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

