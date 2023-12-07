Santos shares jump 11% on talks with Woodside over $53 bln merger

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX jumped nearly 11% in early trade on Friday to their highest level in five weeks after the oil and gas explorer confirmed it was in talks with larger rival Woodside Energy WDS.AX for a potential merger.

Santos and Woodside after market hours on Thursday said they were in preliminary talks to create an A$80 billion ($53 billion) global oil and gas giant.

Santos shares jumped 10.8% to A$7.57 in early trade, their highest level since Nov. 3, while Woodside Energy shares slipped 1.3% to A$29.590 in early trade.

($1 = 1.5154 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.