Santos shares jump 11% on talks with Woodside over $53 bln merger

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 07, 2023 — 06:16 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX jumped nearly 11% in early trade on Friday to their highest level in five weeks after the oil and gas explorer confirmed it was in talks with larger rival Woodside Energy WDS.AX for a potential merger.

Santos and Woodside after market hours on Thursday said they were in preliminary talks to create an A$80 billion ($53 billion) global oil and gas giant.

Santos shares jumped 10.8% to A$7.57 in early trade, their highest level since Nov. 3, while Woodside Energy shares slipped 1.3% to A$29.590 in early trade.

($1 = 1.5154 Australian dollars)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
