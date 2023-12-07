Santos shares jump 11% on $53 billion Woodside merger talks

By Scott Murdoch

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX shares jumped nearly 11% in early trade on Friday to their highest level in five weeks after it said it was in talks with larger rival Woodside Energy WDS.AX for a potential A$80 billion ($52 billion) merger.

Santos and Woodside after market hours on Thursday confirmed speculation they were in preliminary talks to create a major oil and gas company, with assets in Australia, Alaska, the Gulf of Mexico, Papua New Guinea, Senegal and Trinidad and Tobago.

Santos shares jumped 10.8% to A$7.57 in early trade, their highest level since Nov. 3, while Woodside Energy shares slipped 1.3% to A$29.590 in early trade.

Despite the Santos share price rise, analysts believe a potential tie up with Woodside would prompt close scrutiny from Australia's competition regulator.

"While we would expect the ACCC to look at the impact on domestic gas supply, the state with the biggest overlap is in Western Australia, where the merged company would supply about 35% of the domestic market," said Jarden analyst Nik Burns.

"We don't see similar issues in the east coast gas market."

The ACCC said on Thursday it would consider if a public merger review into the impact on competition was required if the deal goes ahead.

The regulator has taken an increasingly tough stance on mergers in sectors where competition is already highly concentrated.

($1 = 1.5154 Australian dollars)

