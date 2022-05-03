Santos shareholders oppose 'excessive' pay bonus for CEO

May 3 (Reuters) - Over a quarter of Santos Ltd's STO.AX shareholders voted against the company's executive pay plans on Tuesday, which included a A$6 million ($4.26 million) incentive for chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher.

The shareholder resistance at its annual meeting constitutes a "first strike" against the remuneration report. Under the Australian laws, another consecutive rejection of the pay plan could lead to a call to oust the board.

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) had last month urged Santos shareholders to vote down the pay report and condemned the additional CEO incentive as 'excessive'.

In Tuesday's meeting, Chairman Keith Spence defended Gallagher's additional incentive saying "overall, the Board considers the strong leadership of our CEO Kevin Gallagher and Key Management Personnel is appropriately recognised in the 2021 remuneration outcome."

Santos awarded Gallagher the A$6 million bonus last year to keep him at the company for another five years amid reports he could be a potential candidate for the top job at bigger rival Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX, which has since appointed Meg O'Neill permanently to the post.

The incentives for Gallagher were tied to performance hurdles for successful delivery of major growth projects and energy transition strategy to 2025.

Besides the remuneration scheme, an overwhelming 36.9% of Santos shareholders voted against the company's climate report, according to the AGM results.

ISS, in its report last month, had also asked shareholders to vote against the emissions plan, over concerns of an absence of tangible targets and no clear disclosure of shorter-term targets.

