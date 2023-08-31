News & Insights

Santos sells near 3% stake in PNG LNG project for $736 mln

August 31, 2023 — 07:23 pm EDT

Written by Poonam Behura for Reuters ->

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX on Friday finalised the initial sale of a 2.6% stake in its PNG liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to Papua New Guinea state-owned Kumul Petroleum for $736 million.

Under the deal, Kumul will buy the stake in PNG LNG for cash payment of $576 million and an additional $160 million of project finance debt.

Kumul has also been granted a call option to acquire a further 2.4% stake in the project for $524 million, plus a proportionate share of project debt, Santos said.

