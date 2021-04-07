Santos seeks to sell Dorado, Bedout oil project stakes - document

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos STO.AX has hired Goldman Sachs to sell a 20% to 30% stake in its Dorado oil project and Bedout exploration portfolio offshore western Australia, according to a sales document seen by Reuters.

Santos did not immediately reply to a request for comment sent during European business hours.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jan Harvey)

