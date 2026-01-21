Markets

Santos Q4 Production Rises; Updates FY25 Production Guidance

January 21, 2026 — 09:24 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that its production was 22.3 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe for the fourth quarter, up from 21.5 mmboe last year.

Total sales volume for the fourth quarter was 24.8 mmboe up from 23.6mmboe in the prior year.

But quarterly sales revenue declined to US$1.23 billion from US$1.40 billion in the prior year.

For fiscal year 2025, the company's now projects production volumes to be in the range of 87 to 88 mmboe and sales volumes of 93 to 94 mmboe. In October, the company expected production volumes of 89 to 91 mmboe and sales volumes of 93 to 95 mmboe.

For fiscal year 2026, the company projects production and sales volumes to be in the range of 101 to 111 mmboe.

