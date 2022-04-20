Santos Q1 Production Up 5%

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that its first quarter production was 26.0 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe up 5% from the prior year. Sales volume was 28.1 mmboe up 3% from the previous year.

Quarterly sales revenue climbed to US$1.916 billion from US$964 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company still expects production to be in the range of 100 to 110 mmboe; sales volumes of 110 to 120 mmboe.

The company said it is on track to deliver guidance of US$90-115 million per annum in synergies.

