Santos Q1 Production Down 15%

(RTTNews) - Oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported that its first-quarter production declined about 15% to 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent or mmboe from 26.0 mmboe in the same quarter last year. Total sales volume was 23.8 mmboe down 15% from 28.1 mmboe in the prior year.

Sales revenue for the first quarter declined to US$1.63 billion from US$1.89 billion in the prior year.

The company maintained its 2023 guidance. It still expects production to be in the range of 89 mmboe -96 mmboe and sales volumes of 90 mmboe - 100 mmboe.

