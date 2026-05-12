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Santos To Proceed With Agogo Production Facility Tie-In Project In Papua New Guinea

May 12, 2026 — 12:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santos (STO.AX) has announced a final investment decision to proceed with the Agogo Production Facility Tie-In Project in Papua New Guinea, following approval by the PNG LNG joint venture. Santos' share of capital expenditure is approximately $160 million. First gas is targeted second quarter 2028. The company noted that the project capex is included within capital expenditure guidance.

The APF Tie-In Project will deliver gas from the Santos-operated Agogo Production Facility to the PNG LNG gas pipeline via a new 19-kilometre pipeline, together with two new wells and associated production facility modifications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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