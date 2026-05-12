Santos To Proceed With Agogo Production Facility Tie-In Project In Papua New Guinea

(RTTNews) - Santos (STO.AX) has announced a final investment decision to proceed with the Agogo Production Facility Tie-In Project in Papua New Guinea, following approval by the PNG LNG joint venture. Santos' share of capital expenditure is approximately $160 million. First gas is targeted second quarter 2028. The company noted that the project capex is included within capital expenditure guidance.

The APF Tie-In Project will deliver gas from the Santos-operated Agogo Production Facility to the PNG LNG gas pipeline via a new 19-kilometre pipeline, together with two new wells and associated production facility modifications.

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