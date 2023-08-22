Santos posts 37% fall in first-half profit on weaker oil and gas prices

Adds background in paragraph 2, dividend in paragraph 5

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australian oil and gas explorer Santos Ltd STO.AX on Wednesday posted a 37% drop in its first-half profit, hurt by weaker realised prices and a drop in output.

Oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have retreated from their 2022 peaks during the first half, as slower-than-expected economic growth in key consumer China and concerns about global economic prospects cloud the outlook for fuel demand.

The country's second largest independent gas producer reported underlying profit of $801 million for the six months ended June 30, down from $1.27 billion last year. It missed a Visible Alpha Consensus estimate of $804 million.

It, however, hiked its interim dividend to 8.7 cents per share, from last year's 7.6 cents.

Santos maintained its sales volumes and production guidance for 2023.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Echha.Jain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.