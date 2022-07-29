Santos partner Repsol sees first oil at Alaska Pikka project in 2026

MELBOURNE, July 29 (Reuters) - Santos Ltd STO.AX gave no timeframe on Friday for deciding whether to go ahead with the $3 billion Pikka oil project in Alaska after its partner, Spain's Repsol SA REP.MC, said it expects a final decision this quarter and first oil in 2026.

Santos is the operator of the Pikka project and owns a 51% stake, which it has been looking to sell down as part of a plan to raise up to $3 billion from asset sales this year.

"In Alaska, the final investment decision for the development of Pikka is expected to be taken this quarter, with first oil forecast in the first half of 2026," Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz said on the company's second-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

Santos last week said the project has received all major environmental and regulatory approvals and had completed enough engineering work to achieve "FID-ready status, as planned".

On Friday, a company spokesperson said there was no further update on that.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Jason Neely)

