Santos Limited Targets Shareholder Returns and Carbon Storage

Santos Limited has unveiled a new capital allocation strategy, pledging to return at least 60% of free cash flow to shareholders from 2026, following major investments in its Barossa and Pikka projects. The company is also targeting the development of a commercial carbon storage business, aiming to store 14 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2040. These initiatives are part of Santos’ broader strategy to enhance shareholder value while supporting the global energy transition.

