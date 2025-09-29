Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt (SSLZY) Price Target Decreased by 10.26% to 5.30

The average one-year price target for Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:SSLZY) has been revised to $5.30 / share. This is a decrease of 10.26% from the prior estimate of $5.90 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.65 to a high of $6.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.36% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSLZY is 0.06%, an increase of 18.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 11.12% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 93K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GINX - SGI Enhanced Global Income ETF holds 57K shares.

Yousif Capital Management holds 54K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 22.33% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 28K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing a decrease of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSLZY by 23.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.