Santos H1 Profit Down 32%

August 22, 2023 — 10:04 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK), an Australian energy firm, reported that its net profit after tax for the first-half of 2023 was US$790 million down 32% from the prior year.

Underlying profit for the period declined to US$801 million from US$1.27 billion in the previous year.

Total revenues for the period was US$3.06 billion down from last year's US$3.84 billion, due to lower volumes and lower realized prices.

The company said it will pay an interim dividend of 8.7 US cents per share, 14 per cent higher than the corresponding prior period interim cash dividend.

The company maintained its 2023 guidance. It still expects production to be in the range of 89 mmboe - 93 mmboe and sales volumes of 90 mmboe - 100 mmboe.

