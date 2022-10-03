Santos gets expedited hearing in appeal to resume Barossa gas drilling

Sonali Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

An Australian Federal Court judge on Monday granted an expedited hearing for an appeal filed by Santos Ltd seeking to resume drilling for its $3.6 billion Barossa gas project in waters off northern Australia.

The court discussed dates in November to hear the appeal over two days.

"I formally grant expedition to the appeal," Chief Justice James Allsop told the court.

