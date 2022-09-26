Santos gets $1.4 bln offer for 5% stake in PNG LNG from state-owned Kumul

Adds details on offer

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX has received a $1.4 billion binding offer from Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum for a 5% stake in the PNG liquefied natural gas (PNG LNG) project, the gas explorer said on Tuesday.

The offer was reported by local Australian media on Monday, adding the stake sale was part of arrangements agreed with PNG Prime Minister James Marape.

Santos became the largest shareholder in PNG LNG, Papua New Guinea's largest resource project, with its takeover of Oil Search last year. PNG LNG is considered one of the world's lowest cost LNG producers.

The offer is conditional on Kumul obtaining waivers of certain pre-emptive rights by each other PNG LNG project participant, Santos said.

With the sale of a 5% stake, Santos will own 37.5% of the project, still ahead of Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N, the operator, with 33.2%. Kumul Petroleum will own 21.8%, with the remaining shared between a unit of Japan's JX Holdings Inc and PNG state-owned Mineral Resources Development Co.

The potential stake sale will support the "PNG government objectives for the people of PNG to have a greater equity interest in the development of their natural resources," Santos said in a statement.

