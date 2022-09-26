Santos gets $1.4 bln offer for 5% stake in PNG LNG from state-owned Kumul

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX has received an offer from Papua New Guinea's state-owned Kumul Petroleum for a 5% stake in the PNG liquefied natural gas (PNG LNG) project for an asset value of $1.4 billion, the gas explorer said on Tuesday.

