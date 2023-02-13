Santos flags $328 mln hit to annual results, gets regulatory nod for Dorado

Updates with detail on Dorado approval, context

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd STO.AX expects a total impairment charge of about $328 million before tax in its full-year results following a review of its assets, the company said on Tuesday, and added that it has received regulatory approval for its Dorado oil and gas project.

Santos said the country's offshore energy regulator approved its Dorado project to undertake phase 1 liquids development necessary to begin further stages of development.

The Adelaide-based company in August had indefinitely delayed approval for the project due to rising costs, shipyard backlogs, stressed contractors and reworking of project plans.

