Santos Brasil Participações (BOVESPA:STBP3) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 13.13

The average one-year price target for Santos Brasil Participações (BOVESPA:STBP3) has been revised to 13.13 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 12.24 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 14.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from the latest reported closing price of 10.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos Brasil Participações. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBP3 is 0.24%, a decrease of 3.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.89% to 66,173K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,888K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,680K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,502K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 18.31% over the last quarter.

CSUAX - Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc. holds 6,933K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,877K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund holds 6,667K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,476K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

