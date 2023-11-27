Santos Brasil Participacoes (B3:STBP3) Price Target Increased by 17.36% to 14.08

The average one-year price target for Santos Brasil Participacoes (B3:STBP3) has been revised to 14.08 / share. This is an increase of 17.36% from the prior estimate of 12.00 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.00 to a high of 24.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.64% from the latest reported closing price of 8.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos Brasil Participacoes. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STBP3 is 0.25%, an increase of 1.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.69% to 58,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,888K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,012K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,502K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,385K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 15.25% over the last quarter.

CSUAX - Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc. holds 6,877K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,134K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 38.18% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,476K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,684K shares, representing a decrease of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 17.97% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 4,412K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,397K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STBP3 by 29.27% over the last quarter.

