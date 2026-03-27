Santos (ASX:STO) Price Target Increased by 10.77% to 8.21

The average one-year price target for Santos (ASX:STO) has been revised to $8.21 / share. This is an increase of 10.77% from the prior estimate of $7.41 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.17 to a high of $10.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.13% from the latest reported closing price of $7.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Santos. This is an decrease of 204 owner(s) or 87.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STO is 0.11%, an increase of 44.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.24% to 23,539K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 387K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 354K shares , representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 34.83% over the last quarter.

PTIN - Pacer Trendpilot International ETF holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing a decrease of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 4.98% over the last quarter.

CEFA - Global X S&P Catholic Values Developed ex-U.S. ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing a decrease of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STO by 24.78% over the last quarter.

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