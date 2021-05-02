Santos assessing sharing gas field infrastructure with Italian energy group Eni

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian gas producer Santos on Monday said it will assess sharing infrastructure for gas field development around the Barossa and Evans Shoal projects with Italy's Eni SpA.

Corrects typo in headline

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos STO.AX on Monday said it will assess sharing infrastructure for gas field development around the Barossa and Evans Shoal projects with Italy's Eni SpA ENI.MI.

The move comes after Eni called off the sale of its Australian gas assets as it failed to attract strong bids.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters