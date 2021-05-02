Santos assessing sharing gas field infrastructure with Italian energy group Eni

Corrects typo in headline

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos STO.AX on Monday said it will assess sharing infrastructure for gas field development around the Barossa and Evans Shoal projects with Italy's Eni SpA ENI.MI.

The move comes after Eni called off the sale of its Australian gas assets as it failed to attract strong bids.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

