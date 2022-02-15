Santos annual underlying profit more than triples

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Santos Ltd STO.AX said on Wednesday annual underlying profit more than tripled, supported by soaring oil and gas prices and unfettered demand from Europe and Asia as global economies recover from the pandemic.

Santos, which completed its $6.2 billion takeover of Oil Search in December last year, posted underlying net profit of $946 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with $287 million a year earlier.

RBC Capital Markets was expecting $823 million in underlying net profit.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Riya Sharma; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

