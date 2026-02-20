Markets

Santos Agrees On Terms For A 10-Year, 200PJ Gas Supply Deal With South Australian Govt

February 20, 2026 — 01:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Santos Limited (STO.AX) said it has agreed on terms with the government of South Australia to supply 200 petajoules (PJ) of gas over 10 years from 2030 to support the transformation of the Whyalla Steelworks into a low-emissions green iron facility.

Under the agreement, Santos will deliver 20PJ of gas per year for 10 years beginning March 1, 2030, coinciding with the expiry of its Horizon contract with the GLNG joint venture.

The annual contract volume represents around 30% of Santos' current Cooper Basin gas production and will be supplied from the Moomba Central Area fields development.

"The transaction is subject to agreement of a fully formed gas supply agreement by 30 June 2026, internal approvals of the parties and other regulatory approvals," Santos added.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.