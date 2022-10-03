Santhera Submits MAA For Vamorolone In Europe To Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG (SPHDF.OB), a Swiss drug maker, announced Monday that it has submitted a marketing authorization application or MAA to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for vamorolone for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy or DMD.

DMD is a rare inherited X-chromosome-linked disease, which almost exclusively affects males. DMD is characterized by inflammation which is present at birth or shortly thereafter.

The company noted that Vamorolone is an investigational drug candidate with a mode of action based on binding to the same receptor as corticosteroids but modifying its downstream activity and as such is considered a dissociative anti-inflammatory drug

The MAA submission was based on positive data from the pivotal Phase 2b VISION-DMD study which comprised a 24-week period to demonstrate efficacy and safety of vamorolone versus prednisone and placebo. This was followed by a 24-week period to evaluate the maintenance of efficacy and collect additional longer-term safety and tolerability data.

In addition, the filing includes data from three open-label studies in which vamorolone was administered at doses between 2 and 6 mg/kg/day for a total treatment period of up to 30 months.

In the U.S., Santhera expects to complete the filing of the new drug application or NDA for vamorolone in DMD to the Food and Drug Administration in Q4-2022.

Vamorolone has been granted Orphan Drug status in the U.S. and in Europe for DMD. It has also received Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designations by the U.S. FDA and Promising Innovative Medicine or PIM status from the UK MHRA for DMD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.