Santhera Pharmaceuticals Reports Growth In FY24 Product Sales; Issues Revenue Guidance

March 04, 2025 — 01:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals reported total revenue from contracts with customers of 39.1 million Swiss francs compared to 103.4 million francs, prior year. Product sales were 14.8 million Swiss francs compared to 0.8 million francs. The company said its product sales were driven by the successful launch of AGAMREE in Germany and Austria.

Looking forward, for 2025, the company expects revenue in a range of 65-70 million francs. For 2028, the company targets revenue of 150 million euros.

Santhera said it remains committed to delivering long-term value through disciplined financial management, strategic commercial execution, and continued focus on pipeline expansion.

